Fire reports for July 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:11 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, fire call.3:24 p.m. — 500 blk NW 10th, fire call.3:44 p.m. — 600 blk NW 38th, fire call.4:16 p.m. — 2800 blk NW Ozmun, fire call.4:17 p.m. — 700 blk NW Dearborn, fire call.4:57 p.m. — 7700 blk Bradley, fire call.5:02 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Texas, fire call.5:34 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, fire call.5:43 p.m. — 1600 blk NW H, fire call.5:44 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, fire call.5:49 p.m. — 420 NW 55th, fire call.6:10 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Oak, fire call.6:16 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, fire call.6:38 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, fire call.6:51 p.m. — 300 blk NW 68th, fire call.7:33 p.m. — 8800 blk NW Lee, fire call.8:10 p.m. — 4300 blk NE Camelot, fire call.8:19 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire call.8:20 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, fire call.8:52 p.m. — 1200 blk NW 25th, fire call.9:00 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Williams, fire call.9:10 p.m. — 100 blk SW Lee, fire call.9:28 p.m. — 1600 blk NW H, fire call.10:59 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Atlanta, fire call.11:18 p.m. — 600 blk SW Flower Mound, fire call.11:29 p.m. — 100 blk NW 20th, fire call.WEDNESDAY00:25 a.m. — 6300 blk SW Oakmont, fire call.1:33 a.m. — 600 blk NW 52nd, fire call.2:30 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 40th, fire call.3:05 a.m. — 1000 blk SW Sedalia, fire call.4:02 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Columbia, fire call.6:50 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Gore, fire call.7:03 a.m. — 2100 blk SW Sheridan, fire call.7:45 a.m. — 900 blk SW E, fire call.9:44 a.m. — 7000 blk NW Westchester, fire call.9:55 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lindy, fire call.10:03 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Ferris, fire call.10:40 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Columbia, fire call.10:45 a.m. — 2100 blk Cache Road, fire call.11:33 a.m. — 5214 Cache Road, fire call.12:02 p.m. — 2000 blk Gore, fire call.1:25 p.m. — 1000 9th. fire call.1:26 p.m. — 4900 blk Mills, fire call.1:43 p.m. — 4700 blk SE Sunnymead, fire call.