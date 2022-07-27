Fire reports for July 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY7:48 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th Street, medical.8:44 p.m. — 500 blk NW Morford, service call.8:52 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 24th, medical.8:55 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, service call.9:12 p.m. — 6800 blk NW Willow Springs, medical.9:48 p.m. — 7400 blk NW Woodland, medical.9:53 p.m. — 8100 blk NW Gray Warr, medical.9:57 p.m. — 7700 blk SW Arnold Court, service call.11:07 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Summit, medical.TUESDAY00:03 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, service call.00:52 a.m. — 2300 blk E. Gore, service call.1:51 a.m. — 20 blk NW Mission, medical.2:04 a.m. — 6300 blk SW Red Oak, automatic fire alarm.3:02 a.m. — 2100 blk SW A, medical.4:32 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 74th, service call.4:40 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Lindy, medical.4:50 a.m. — 7300 blk NW Compass, medical.5:04 a.m. — 900 blk NW 44th, medical.6:16 a.m. — 2500 blk NE Dearborn, medical.6:24 a.m. — 2100 blk SW N. H. Jones, medical.7:20 a.m. — 6900 blk W. Gore, medical.8:05 a.m. — 1600 blk NW 26th, service call.9:02 a.m. — 300 blk SW 68th, medical.9:38 a.m. — 1200 blk SW 26th Place, service call.9:54 a.m. — 700 blk SW Park, medical.10:00 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 14th Place, service call.10:51 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 40th Street, medical.11:39 p.m. — 2400 blk SW B, structure fire.11:46 p.m. — 300 blk SW 17th, structure fire.12:20 p.m. — 3800 blk Cache Road, medical.12:52 p.m. — 600 blk SW Arbuckle, medical.1:13 p.m. — 3800 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.1:19 p.m. — 1100 blk NW 75th, medical.1:23 p.m. — Southwest 84th Street and Southwest Castle Stone, outside fire.1:29 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, medical.1:40 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists