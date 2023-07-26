Fire reports for July 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:24 p.m. — 4000 blk NW Oak, medical.5:23 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Bell, medical.5:26 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and North Railroad Street, medical.5:45 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.6:19 p.m. — 700 blk NW 5th, fire alarm.6:52 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.7:42 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Liberty, medical.7:44 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 19th Street, medical.8:12 p.m. — 4900 blk NW Ozmun, medical.9:06 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.9:08 p.m. — 2800 blk NW Ozmun, medical.9:08 p.m. — 900 blk NW 38th, medical.9:18 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Taylor, fire alarm.10:31 p.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, medical.11:07 p.m. — 1500 blk NW 50th, medical.11:09 p.m. — 6300 blk SW Park Place, medical.11:13 p.m. — 700 blk SW Arbuckle, fire alarm.11:16 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Oak, medical.TUESDAY5:07 a.m. — 2500 blk SW B, medical.5:33 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Lee, medical.6:34 a.m. — 1700 blk NW Ferris, medical.8:12 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Atlnata, medical.9:00 a.m. — 3800 blk W Gore, medical.9:49 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 78th, medical.9:49 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, medical.10:03 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Hunter, medical.11:20 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Columbia, medical.11:40 a.m. — 900 blk NW 44th, service call.11:47 a.m. — 3800 blk SW 6th, service call.12:08 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Beta Avenue, medical.12:28 p.m. — 4400 blk Cache Road, medical.12:35 p.m. — 800 blk NW 82nd, medical.12:50 p.m. — 2300 blk SW Pennsylvania, medical.12:50 p.m. — 1400 blk SW New York, medical.12:55 p.m. — 7900 blk NW Taylors Landing, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Medicine Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists