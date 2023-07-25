Fire reports for July 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:12 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, service call.5:18 p.m. — 2600 blk SW Lee, medical.5:30 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Columbia, medical.5:30 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Sheridan, medical.5:45 p.m. — 3700 blk SW 11th, medical.5:45 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Summit, medical.6:29 p.m. — 600 blk NE Carver, fire call.6:29 p.m. — 4600 blk W Gore, service call.6:37 p.m. — 4800 blk NE Columbia, medical.7:07 p.m. — 1400 blk NW 34th, medical.7:16 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Taylor, medical.7:44 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Baldwin, service call.8:00 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.8:08 p.m. — 7500 blk NW Stonegate Place, service call.9:22 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Euclid, medical.9:59 p.m. — 2500 blk SW E, medical.10:02 p.m. — 2100 blk SW 38th, fire call.10:10 p.m. — 900 blk SW Lee, medical.11:45 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.MONDAY00:31 a.m. — 100 blk NW 2nd, medical.2:17 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Lincoln, medical.2:47 a.m. — 200 blk SW Sheridan, medical.3:34 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.3:35 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, service call.3:55 a.m. — 1000 blk SW Sheridan, medical.5:14 a.m. — 1800 blk SW A, medical.7:07 a.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.8:14 a.m. — 900 blk SW 3rd, fire call.8:46 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Horton, fire call.8:55 a.m. — 2300 blk W Gore, medical.9:11 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.10:19 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Forest, medical.11:19 a.m. — 4600 blk SW I, fire call.11:25 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:34 a.m. — 600 blk NW 2nd, medical.12:27 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, service call.12:32 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Oklahoma, medical.12:52 p.m. — 1000 blk SW Sheridan, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists