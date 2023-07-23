Fire reports for July 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:09 p.m. — 1100 blk Cache Road, fire call.3:17 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, fire call.3:20 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, fire call.3:59 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 52nd, fire call.4:57 p.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, fire call.5:02 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, fire call.5:33 p.m. — 3800 blk NW Arlington, fire call.6:36 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire call.7:02 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Lawton, fire call.7:11 p.m. — 100 blk SE Camelot, fire call.7:31 p.m. — 3000 blk NE Stratford Circle, fire call.8:04 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, fire call.8:14 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, fire call.9:41 p.m. — 2300 blk NE 36th, fire call.9:49 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Kingsbury, fire call.9:56 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, fire call.10:19 p.m. — 2100 blk SW 38th, fire call.10:28 p.m. — 2000 blk NW Taft, fire call.SATURDAY00:49 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest A Avenue, fire call.1:20 a.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire call.1:21 p.m. — 400 blk NW Sheridan, fire call.1:28 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Lincoln, fire call.1:31 a.m. — 2700 blk NW Sheridan, fire call.10:12 a.m. — 600 blk SW Park, fire call.10:46 a.m. — 200 blk NW 74th, fire call.11:18 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.11:54 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest I Avenue, fire call.3:08 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire call.5:43 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Oklahoma, fire call.5:56 a.m. — Northwest 32nds Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, fire call.6:28 a.m. — 4700 blk SE 47th, fire call.8:57 a.m. — 400 blk NW 55th, fire call.9:26 a.m. — 1400 blk SW New York, fire call.9:50 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire call.1:09 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Programming Music Electricity History Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists