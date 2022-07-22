Fire reports for July 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:THURSDAY12:28 a.m. — Northwest Hover Avenue/ Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.4:12 a.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest 44th Street, medical.6:22 a.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest Euclid Avenue medical.9:21 a.m. — Northwest Elam Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.9:51 a.m. — Southwest Garfield Avenue and Southwest McKinley Avenue medical.10:24 a.m. — Northeast Euclid Avenue and Northeast Cache Road, medical.10:33 a.m. — Northwest Elam Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.10:40 a.m. — Southwest Garfield Avenue and Southwest McKinley Avenue medical.11:51 a.m. — 400 blk NW Arlington, medical.12:21 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.12:44 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.12:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:50 p.m. — Northwest Horton Boulevard and Northwest Chestnut Lane, medical.2:10 p.m. — Northwest Briarwood Drive and Northwest 53rd Street, automatic fire alarm.2:39 p.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Northwest Avenue Following Southwest Emergency Road Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists