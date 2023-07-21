Fire reports for July 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY7:08 p.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, fire call.8:23 p.m. — 1700 blk NW 82nd, fire call.8:37 p.m. — 400 blk NW 46th, fire call.9:07 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, fire call.9:33 p.m. — Lucky Lane and East Gore Boulevard, fire call.9:50 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, fire call.THURSDAY00:11 a.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th, fire call.00:21 a.m. — 2100 blk 38th, fire call.00:36 a.m. — 4000 blk NW Ozmun, fire call.1:25 p.m. — 1000 blk SW 16th, fire call.1:38 a.m. — 6700 blk Drakestone, fire call.2:11 a.m. — 2300 blk Dunstan, fire call.2:18 a.m. — 1900 blk SW Hoover, fire call.2:45 a.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest 12th Avenue, fire call.4:09 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, fire call.4:33 a.m. — 1200 blk NW 31st, fire call.7:14 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.8:11 a.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, fire call.8:26 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Bell, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Programming Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists