Fire reports for July 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY7:54 p.m. — 10 blk NW 67th, medical.9:00 p.m. — 2200 blk SW Sheridan Road, medical.9:36 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 22nd, structure fire.9:39 p.m. — 700 blk NW Arlington, medical.9:42 p.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, service call.TUESDAY00:21 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Smith, medical.00:28 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, structure fire.2:08 a.m. — 1900 blk SW C, outside fire4:38 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.5:02 a.m. — 2600 blk SW C, service call.5:31 a.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.7:06 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Lawton, structure fire.7:51 a.m. — 300 blk SW 68th, medical.9:06 a.m. — 1100 blk NW Ferris, service call.9:19 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, service call.9:23 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.9:51 a.m. — 500 blk SW B, service call.9:53 a.m. — 2400 blk Cache Road, service call.10:26 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.10:37 a.m. — 4600 blk SW Beta, fire alarm.10:40 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, service call.11:30 a.m. — 900 blk SW 9th, service call.1:01 p.m. — 1300 blk SW 27th, service call.1:38 p.m. — 2100 blk W Gore, structure fire.1:38 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Williams, service call.1:52 p.m. — 700 blk NW 38th, medical.