Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY9:01 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.9:21 p.m. — 4300 blk NW Hoover, service call.9:35 p.m. — 7700 blk SW Franks Ct, medical.9:45 p.m. — 600 blk SE 38th, medical.10:14 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Dr. Charles W Whitlow, service call.10:18 p.m. — 2400 blk SW Washington, fire call.10:25 p.m. — 900 blk S W60th, medical.10:27 p.m. — 2100 blk SW 38th, service call.10:35 p.m. — 6400 blk NW Compass, service call.10:38 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.11:39 p.m. — Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive and Southwest 38th Street, medical.TUESDAY00:08 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Baldwin, service call.00:08 a.m. — 1600 blk NW 38th, medical.3:26 a.m. — 1600 blk SW 9th, medical.3:44 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, service call.4:09 a.m. — 2400 blk NW Williams, medical.4:18 a.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan, service call.4:33 a.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, service call.5:11 a.m. — 500 blk NE Cimarron Trail, medical.7:04 a.m. — 300 blk SW C, service call.7:20 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, service call.9:32 a.m. — 500 blk SW Lee, medical.9:40 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.9:40 a.m. — 100 blk NE Fullerton, service call.11:09 a.m. — 700 blk SW Monroe, medical.11:55 a.m. — 1200blk SW Texas, medical.12:19 p.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.12:02 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Forest, medical.12:13 p.m. — 400 blk NW Sheridan, service call.12:14 p.m. — 300 blk NW 35th, medical.12:56 p.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.12:59 p.m. — 1900 blk SW D, service call.1:00 p.m. — Southwest 24th Place and Southwest E Avenue, medical.1:20 p.m. — 2200 blk NW 28th, medical.1:27 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.1:37 p.m. — 100 blk NE Fullerton Street, service call.1:39 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire call.