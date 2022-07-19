Fire reports for July 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:06 p.m. — 600 block SW E, automatic fire alarm.3:54 p.m. — 1100 block NW 61st, medical.4:10 p.m. — 4600 block SW G, medical.5:03 p.m. — 1600 block NW 25th, medical.5:53 p.m. — Northeast 15th Street and Northeast Cache Road, outside fire.6:03 p.m. — 1400 block NE Independence, fire alarm.6:11 p.m. — 400 block NW Sheridan Road, public service.6:38 p.m. — 2414 W Gore, medical.7:07 p.m. — 2200 block SW B, outside fire.8:26 p.m. — 2600 block SW I, medical.8:36 p.m. — 2700 block SW J, public service.9:39 p.m. — 5000 block SE Redbud Place, medical.10:00 p.m. — 1700 block SE Jarman, medical.11:23 p.m. — 1600 block SW Washington, medical.MONDAY1:28 a.m. — 5814 NW Oak, public service.2:43 a.m. — 2300 block NW 4th, structure fire.3:06 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.3:34 a.m. — 1600 block NW Williams, medical.3:59 a.m. — 800 block NW 34th, medical.4:20 a.m. — 120 block NW 44th, medical.6:43 a.m. — 1400 block NW Ozmun, medical.8:21 a.m. — 500 block NW 58th, medical.9:21 a.m. — 700 block SW52nd, public service.9:25 a.m. — 1400 block SW 6th, medical.9:29 a.m. — 6100 block SW 52nd, medical.10:26 a.m. — 4500 block SE Lee, medical.10:37 a.m. — 5800 block NW Oak, medical.10:41 a.m. — 3100 block NE Brentwood, medical.1:49 p.m. — 900 block W Gore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Social Services Following Road Block Emergency Northeast Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists