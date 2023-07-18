Fire reports for July 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:13 p.m. — 3700 blk SW Lee, medical.4:38 p.m. — 8600 blk SE Flower Mound, fire call.4:38 p.m. — 400 blk NW 55th, service call.5:01 p.m. — 5400 blk NW King Richard, service call.5:08 p.m. — 1600 NW 24th, fire call.5:22 p.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, medical.6:16 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Oak, medical.6:34 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.7:16 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 78th, medical.7:28 p.m. — 800 blk NE Rogers Lane, service call.8:06 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.8:17 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, medical.8:48 p.m. — 7900 blk NW Terrace Hills, medical.8:53 p.m. — 5000 blk NE Haddington Pl, medical.9:04 p.m. — 4600 blk SW Cherokee, medical.9:06 p.m. — 1800 blk SW McKinley, service call.9:33 p.m. — 7200 blk NW Crestwood, service call.9:39 p.m. — 900blk SW Jefferson, service call.10:25 p.m. — 2100 blk SW 6th, fire call.MONDAY00:03 a.m. — 400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.2:39 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Sheridan, service call.2:43 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire call.5:33 a.m. — 100 blk NW 24th, medical.5:38 a.m. — 2100 blk SW 6th, fire call.7:45 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.8:15 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Columbia, medical.8:52 a.m. — 4600 blk SW Atom, medical.9:03 a.m. — 500 blk SW 16th, medical.10:44 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, medical.11:02 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.11:08 a.m. — 2400 blk SW H, medical.11:47 a.m. — 200 blk E Gore, fire call.12:06 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.12:21 p.m. — 5800 blk NW Columbia, fire call.12:59 p.m. — 200 blk SW C, fire call.1:08 p.m. — 5700 blk NW Chestnut Lane, fire call.1:11 p.m. — 4000 blk Cache Road, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Medicine Linguistics Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists