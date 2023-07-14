Fire reports for July 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY6:41 p.m. — Southeast Clover lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.6:48 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street, medical.7:29 p.m. — Northwest 81st Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.7:44 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Walding Street, medical.8:00 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, medical.8:31 p.m. — Northeast 52nd Street and Northeast Haddington Place, medical.9:14 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.9:23 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.9:28 p.m. — Southwest 24th Place and Southwest J Avenue, medical.9:50 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.10:02 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.THURSDAY00:44 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 38th Place, medical.1:07 p.m. — Northwest 30th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.1:22 a.m. — Northwest 31st Strteet and Northwest Feerris Avenue, medical.1:23 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.1:35 a.m. — Northwest 30th Street and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.1:38 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 29th Street, medical.10:15 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.10:31 a.m. — Southwest Forest Avenue and Southwest 71st Street, medical.2:56 a.m. — Northwest Logan Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.5:40 a.m. — Southwest N.H. Jones Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, medical.6:33 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.7:30 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.8:39 a.m. — Northwes 78th Street and Northwest Tango Road, medical.9:29 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.9:38 a.m. — Southeast Clover lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists