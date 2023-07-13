Fire reports for July 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY10:10 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street an Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue, medical.10:48 p.m. — Northwest Village Green Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.11:24 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.11:51 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, medical.11:57 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.3:17 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 33rd Street, medical.4:06 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.4:10 p.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 67th Street, medical.4:45 p.m. — Southwest Park Way Drive and Southwest Park Grove Drive, medical.6:13 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, medical.6:36 p.m. — Northwest Hilltop Drive and Northwest Marion Avenue, medical.8:33 p.m. — Northwest Arlington Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, medical.8:36 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street an Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY3:12 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 20th Street, medical.5:20 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast 41st Street, medical.6:55 a.m. — Southeast Clover Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.7:18 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.8:32 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.8:53 a.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.9:18 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:58 a.m. — Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.11:45 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.12:22 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.12:37 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.1:01 p.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.2:03 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.2:34 p.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, medical.2:40 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 18th Street, medical.2:43 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Park Ridge Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists