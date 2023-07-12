Fire reports for July 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:15 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Oak, fire call.4:22 p.m. — 1500 blk SW Texas, medical.5:16 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Rogers lane, medical.5:37 p.m. — 1100 SW 11th, medical.5:54 p.m. — 3000 blk NW Park, medical.6:05 p.m. — 3900 blk NW Elm, medical.6:37 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Oak, medical.7:44 p.m. — 2300 blk NE Turtle Creek, medical.7:57 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Washington, medical.7:57 p.m. — 6300 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.9:12 p.m. — 0 blk NW 58th, fire call.9:24 p.m. — 2300 blk Cache Road, medical.9:25 p.m. — 1600 NW 75th, medical.10:17 p.m. — 2100 blk Cache Road, medical.10:30 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Gore, medical.11:15 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, fire call.11:29 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, fire call.11:45 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th, fire call.TUESDAY3:08 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.5:05 a.m. — 2000 NW 52nd, medical.5:08 a.m. — 2600 blk SW H, medical.5:48 a.m. — 800 blk Lomond, medical.6:12 a.m. — 3800 blk NE Bedford, medical.7:23 a.m. — 6100 blk SW Oakcliff, medical.7:52 a.m. — 200 blk SW 9th, fire call.8:23 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, fire call.9:36 a.m. — 1300 blk SW Washington, fire call.10:04 a.m. — 600 SW E, medical.10:07 a.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.10:21 a.m. — 2700 blk SW J, medical.12:02 p.m. — 2700 blk NW Arlington, fire call.12:03 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire call.12:26 p.m. — 600 blk SW C, medical.12:29 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.12:39 p.m. — 700 blk SW Monroe, medical.1:14 p.m. — 200 blk SW F, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Linguistics Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists