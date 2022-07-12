Fire reports for July 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY9:56 p.m. — 2500 block NW 82nd, service call.10:21 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.10:25 p.m. — 6100 block NW Cheyenne, medical.11:07 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical.11:41 p.m. — 1308 block NW Andrews, service call.MONDAY12:03 a.m. — 900 block SW F, medical.6:11 a.m. — 1200 block NW Taft, medical.6:21 a.m. — 4800 block NW Hoover, medical.7:41 a.m. — 3500 block E Gore, medical.8:09 a.m. — 1 block NW 56th, medical.9:28 a.m. — 800 block SW Summit, medical.11:14 a.m. — 1000 block NW 38th, service call.11:26 a.m. — 1 block NW 53rd, service call.11:34 a.m. — 1400 block SW 6th, medical.12:11 p.m. — 200 block NW 15th, medical.12:25 p.m. — 2300 block NW Lincoln, service call.12:44 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.1:15 p.m. — 6400 block NW Arrowhead, medical.1:37 p.m. — 500 block SW H, medical.1:40 p.m. — 2000 block NW Lindy, medical.1:43 p.m. — 1 block SW 11th, medical.1:48 p.m. — 2800 block NW Ozmun, medical.1:53 p.m. — 6900 block SW Lee, medical.2:11 p.m. — 2600 block NW Cedric Circle, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Politics Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists