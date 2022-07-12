Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

9:56 p.m. — 2500 block NW 82nd, service call.

10:21 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.

10:25 p.m. — 6100 block NW Cheyenne, medical.

11:07 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical.

11:41 p.m. — 1308 block NW Andrews, service call.

MONDAY

12:03 a.m. — 900 block SW F, medical.

6:11 a.m. — 1200 block NW Taft, medical.

6:21 a.m. — 4800 block NW Hoover, medical.

7:41 a.m. — 3500 block E Gore, medical.

8:09 a.m. — 1 block NW 56th, medical.

9:28 a.m. — 800 block SW Summit, medical.

11:14 a.m. — 1000 block NW 38th, service call.

11:26 a.m. — 1 block NW 53rd, service call.

11:34 a.m. — 1400 block SW 6th, medical.

12:11 p.m. — 200 block NW 15th, medical.

12:25 p.m. — 2300 block NW Lincoln, service call.

12:44 p.m. — 6700 block Cache Road, medical.

1:15 p.m. — 6400 block NW Arrowhead, medical.

1:37 p.m. — 500 block SW H, medical.

1:40 p.m. — 2000 block NW Lindy, medical.

1:43 p.m. — 1 block SW 11th, medical.

1:48 p.m. — 2800 block NW Ozmun, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 6900 block SW Lee, medical.

2:11 p.m. — 2600 block NW Cedric Circle, medical.