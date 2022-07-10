Fire reports for July 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY5:25 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest G Avenue, medical.5:28 p.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 26th Street automatic fire alarm.5:38 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.5:41 p.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.6:31 p.m. — 7 Northwest 29th Street, medical.6:57 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.7:07 p.m. — Southwest Wolf Street and Southwest McKinley Avenue, automatic fire alarm.7:08 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic fire alarm.7:36 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.9:17 p.m. — Northwest Heinzwood Circle and Northwest 44th Street, medical.9:20 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.10:13 p.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.10:24 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest 71st Street, medical.10:44 p.m. — SouthwestBeta Avenue and Southwest Hampshire Circle, medical.10:47 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest H Avenue, medical.SATURDAY3:10 a.m. — Southeast Pinewood Drive and Southeast Drexel /Drive, medical.4:59 a.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.8:59 a.m. — Northwest 69th Street and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.9:27 a.m. — Northeast Dove Lane and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.10:22 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.10:28 a.m. — W Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.10:33 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.10:44 a.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.12:57 p.m. — Northwest compass Drive and Southwest 67th Street, medical.1:24 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Homestead Drive, medical.1:45 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.2:16 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Cache Road, medical.2:30 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Drive Medicine Highway Northwest Avenue Gray-warr Southwest Fire Alarm Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists