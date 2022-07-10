Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

5:25 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest G Avenue, medical.

5:28 p.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 26th Street automatic fire alarm.

5:38 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

5:41 p.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.

6:31 p.m. — 7 Northwest 29th Street, medical.

6:57 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.

7:07 p.m. — Southwest Wolf Street and Southwest McKinley Avenue, automatic fire alarm.

7:08 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic fire alarm.

7:36 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.

9:17 p.m. — Northwest Heinzwood Circle and Northwest 44th Street, medical.

9:20 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.

10:13 p.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.

10:24 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest 71st Street, medical.

10:44 p.m. — SouthwestBeta Avenue and Southwest Hampshire Circle, medical.

10:47 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest H Avenue, medical.

SATURDAY

3:10 a.m. — Southeast Pinewood Drive and Southeast Drexel /Drive, medical.

4:59 a.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.

8:59 a.m. — Northwest 69th Street and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.

9:27 a.m. — Northeast Dove Lane and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.

10:22 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.

10:28 a.m. — W Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.

10:33 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.

10:44 a.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.

12:57 p.m. — Northwest compass Drive and Southwest 67th Street, medical.

1:24 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Homestead Drive, medical.

1:45 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

2:16 p.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Cache Road, medical.

2:30 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.