Fire reports for July 1, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:20 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and Northwest 36th Street, automatic fire alarm.4:08 p.m. — Northwest Buffalo Drive and Cache Road, medical.4:51 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Cache Road, medical.5:19 p.m. — Southwest Delta Avenue and Southwest Forest Avenue, medical.5:45 p.m. — 1700 block 4th, medical.8:45 p.m. — Southwest Denver Avenue and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.8:48 p.m. — 1300 bloch NW Sheridan Road, medical.9:22 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.9:46 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street medical.10:15 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, medical.11:10 p.m. — Southwest Rolling Hill Drive and Southwest Park Ridge Boulevard, medical.THURSDAY4:16 a.m. — Northwest 29th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.5:02 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, automatic fire alarm.5:45 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, medical.6:22 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18th Street, medical.7:19 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, medical.7:36 a.m. — Northwest Mockingbird Road and Northwest Maron Avenue, medical.9:04 a.m. — Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 39th Street, fire alarm.10:04 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.10:53 a.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 5th Street, medical.1:07 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 30th Street, medical.1:10 p.m. — Northwest Glenn Avenue and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.1:55 p.m. — Southwest Rolling Hills Drive and Southwest Tennessee Avenue, medical.2:04 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest 4th Street, medical.2:42 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.