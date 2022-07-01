Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:20 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and Northwest 36th Street, automatic fire alarm.

4:08 p.m. — Northwest Buffalo Drive and Cache Road, medical.

4:51 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Cache Road, medical.

5:19 p.m. — Southwest Delta Avenue and Southwest Forest Avenue, medical.

5:45 p.m. — 1700 block 4th, medical.

8:45 p.m. — Southwest Denver Avenue and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.

8:48 p.m. — 1300 bloch NW Sheridan Road, medical.

9:22 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.

9:46 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street medical.

10:15 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, medical.

11:10 p.m. — Southwest Rolling Hill Drive and Southwest Park Ridge Boulevard, medical.

THURSDAY

4:16 a.m. — Northwest 29th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.

5:02 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, automatic fire alarm.

5:45 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, medical.

6:22 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18th Street, medical.

7:19 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, medical.

7:36 a.m. — Northwest Mockingbird Road and Northwest Maron Avenue, medical.

9:04 a.m. — Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 39th Street, fire alarm.

10:04 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.

10:53 a.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 5th Street, medical.

1:07 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 30th Street, medical.

1:10 p.m. — Northwest Glenn Avenue and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.

1:55 p.m. — Southwest Rolling Hills Drive and Southwest Tennessee Avenue, medical.

2:04 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest 4th Street, medical.

2:42 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.