Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.

FRIDAY

3:38 p.m. 1906 NW 19th, medical.

3:55 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

4:26 p.m. — 1305 NW 73rd, automatic alarm.

4:42 p.m. — 2628 NW Pollard, medical.

5:25 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and H Avenue, service call.

6:23 p.m. — 2507 NW Columbia, medical.

6:58 p.m. — 926 SW 2nd, medical.

7:20 p.m. — 309 NW Compass Drive, service call.

7:29 p.m. — 200 SW C, service call.

8:39 p.m. — 916 NW Ferris, service call.

10:21 p.m. — 1320 SE Clover Lane, medical.

11:46 p.m. — 1320 SE Clover Lane, medical.

11:47 p.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, medical.

SATURDAY

12:49 a.m. — 407 NW Greenmeadow Drive, medical.

1:30 a.m. — North Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.

1:37 a.m. — 4808 NW Lindy, medical.

4:54 a.m. — 2504 SW White, medical.

4:56 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and C Avenue, medical.

6:23 a.m. — 4309 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

7:50 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and D Avenue, gas leak.

8:22 a.m. — 321 SE Brighton Drive, medical.

9:06 a.m. — 4825 NW Floyd, medical.

9:18 a.m. — 2512 SW H, medical.

9:51 a.m. — 2304 NW 47th, medical.

9:57 a.m. — 124 NE Bell Drive, medical.

11:32 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and G Avenue, outdoor fire.

12:33 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

1:52 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.

2:05 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

—Complied by Scott Rains/staff

Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.

