Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
FRIDAY
3:38 p.m. — 1906 NW 19th, medical.
3:55 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.
4:26 p.m. — 1305 NW 73rd, automatic alarm.
4:42 p.m. — 2628 NW Pollard, medical.
5:25 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and H Avenue, service call.
6:23 p.m. — 2507 NW Columbia, medical.
6:58 p.m. — 926 SW 2nd, medical.
7:20 p.m. — 309 NW Compass Drive, service call.
7:29 p.m. — 200 SW C, service call.
8:39 p.m. — 916 NW Ferris, service call.
10:21 p.m. — 1320 SE Clover Lane, medical.
11:46 p.m. — 1320 SE Clover Lane, medical.
11:47 p.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, medical.
SATURDAY
12:49 a.m. — 407 NW Greenmeadow Drive, medical.
1:30 a.m. — North Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.
1:37 a.m. — 4808 NW Lindy, medical.
4:54 a.m. — 2504 SW White, medical.
4:56 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and C Avenue, medical.
6:23 a.m. — 4309 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
7:50 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and D Avenue, gas leak.
8:22 a.m. — 321 SE Brighton Drive, medical.
9:06 a.m. — 4825 NW Floyd, medical.
9:18 a.m. — 2512 SW H, medical.
9:51 a.m. — 2304 NW 47th, medical.
9:57 a.m. — 124 NE Bell Drive, medical.
11:32 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and G Avenue, outdoor fire.
12:33 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.
1:52 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.
2:05 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
