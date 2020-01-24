Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:44 p.m. — 717 NW 22nd, medical.
4:00 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.
4:27 p.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.
5:08 p.m. — 1408 SW Pennsylvania, automatic alarm.
5:30 p.m. — 1201 W. Gore, medical.
5:31 p.m. — West Gore and 12th Street, medical.
5:48 p.m. — 102 SW 3rd, smoke investigation.
6:11 p.m. — 620 SW Magnolia, medical.
6:45 p.m. — 118 SW 49th, medical.
7:15 p.m. — 2101 NW 55th, medical.
7:18 p.m.— 1615 SW Washington, medical.
7:51 p.m. — 702 SW 46th, medical.
8:18 p.m. — 2712 SW H, automatic alarm.
9:09 p.m. — 1809 NW Kingsbury, service call.
11:12 p.m. — 1813 NW Williams, medical.
THURSDAY
12:29 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and I Avenue, outside fire.
1:25 a.m. — 1115 NW Euclid, medical.
2:36 a.m. — 4603 SE Brown, medical.
2:58 a.m. — 1701 SW N. H. Jones, medical.
5:42 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
5:49 a.m. — 7111 SW Cherokee Circle, medical.
6:19 a.m — 1706 NW Irwin, medical.
7:06 a.m. — 4509 NW Sante Fe, medical.
7:32 a.m. — 2210 NW Pollard, medical.
7:46 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.
8:13 a.m. — 1604 SW H, medical.
10:27 a.m. — 308 SW 83rd, automatic alarm.
10:55 a.m. — 110 SW 4th, medical.
11:21 a.m. — 727 NE Carver, medical.
11:23 a.m. — 6114 NW Euclid, medical.
11:29 a.m. — 1210 SW Summit, automatic alarm.
1:20 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
1:26 p.m. — 2106 NW 18th, foreign odor.
1:30 p.m. — 5345 NW Oak, medical.
2:58 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Pollard Avenue, smoke investigation.