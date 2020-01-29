Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

4:42 p.m. — 1116 NW Ferris, outside fire.

4:51 p.m. 1503 SW 70th, automatic alarm.

4:59 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

5:32 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.

5:54 p.m. — 914 SW 35th, medical.

6:03 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

6:31 p.m. — 2106 NW 19th, medical.

6:45 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.

6:56 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.

7:10 p.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan, medical.

7:21 p.m.— 2507 NW Columbia, service call.

7:39 p.m. — 2709 SW Coombs, medical.

8:05 p.m. — 1410 SW Avenue I, structure fire, total loss.

8:11 p.m. — 4210 SE Dorchester Drive, medical.

8:20 p.m. — 10 SW 4th Street, outside fire.

9:54 p.m. — I-44 and Southwest 11th, medical.

10:11 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and 38th Street, medical.

10:42 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.

TUESDAY

1:39 a.m. — 1701 SW N.H. Jones Street, medical.

1:45 a.m. — 2039 NW 38th, medical.

2:49 a.m. — 420 NW Mission Boulevard, medical.

5:41 a.m. — 1410 SW Birdwell Place, medical.

7:20 a.m. — 2814 NW Templeton Circle, medical.

9:06 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.

9:42 a.m — 2204 NW 19th, medical.

10:50 a.m. — 1310 SE Barclay, medical.

12:26 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and 7th Street, service call.

12:44 p.m. — 1216 SW 25th Place, medical.

Recommended for you