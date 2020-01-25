Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
THURSDAY
3:07 p.m. — 2407 W I, medical.
4:17 p.m. — 1120 NW Carroll, medical.
4:17 p.m. — 1711 NW Great Plains, service call.
4:52 p.m. — 506 NW 58th, medical.
5:08 p.m. — 4010 NW Oak, automatic alarm.
5:17 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, structure fire, cooking incident.
7:58 p.m. — 7405 NW Hunter, medical.
10:29 p.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.
10:37 p.m. — 3909 NW Denver, medical.
10:52 p.m. — 604 SW 11th, medical.
11:34 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, structure fire, cooking incident.
11:58 p.m. — 4228 NW Lindy, medical.
FRIDAY
12:02 a.m. — 8609 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.
12:36 a.m. — 2109 NW Bessie, natural gas leak.
1:47 a.m. — 4010 NW Oak, automatic alarm.
1:55 a.m. — 6813 SW Coralwood, medical.
4:15 a.m. — 2802 NE 9th, medical.
5:55 a.m. — 690 SW Cherokee, medical.
6:05 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
6:39 a.m. — 4516 SE Lee, medical.
7:08 a.m. — 5515 Cache Road, smoke investigation.
7:29 a.m. — 1306 SW E, automatic alarm.
7:42 a.m. — 2404 NW Redwood, medical.
7:44 a.m. — 3827 NW Ferris, service call.
9:01 a.m. — 1816 NW Williams, medical.
10:28 a.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.
10:35 a.m. — 2nd Street and Southwestern F Avenue, medical.
11:06 a.m. — 5610 SW Lee, medical.
11:27 a.m. — 10 SW 4th Street, medical.
12:20 p.m. — 306 SW 75th, medical.
12:53 p.m. — 935 NW Sheridan, medical.
1:02 p.m. — 2703 NW 22nd, medical.
2:10 p.m. — 1924 Cache Road, medical.
