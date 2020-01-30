Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
8:17 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.
8:35 p.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.
10:10 p.m. — 303 NW Parkwood Lane, medical.
11:21 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
1:25 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.
2:44 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.
2:56 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
6:27 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.
6:49 a.m. — 115 NW 36th, medical.
7:33 a.m — 1617 NE 35th, medical.
8:23 a.m. — 2503 SW C, medical.
8:25 a.m. — 3400 W. Gore, medical.
9:43 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.
9:49 a.m. — 4020 Cache Road, medical.
10:57 a.m. — 1 NW Sheridan, medical.
11:57 a.m. — 1650 NW 50th, medical.
1:41 p.m. — 1517 NW 44th, automatic alarm.
1:41 p.m. — 7904 SW Forest, service call.
2:31 p.m. — 744 SW 43rd, medical.
3:20 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest New Gate.
— Compiled by Grace Leonhart/staff