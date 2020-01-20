Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.

SATURDAY

5:32 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical

7:09 p.m. — 636 NW Waterford, medical.

7:37 p.m. — 6744 NW Cache, medical.

8:06 p.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, medical.

8:48 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street/Southwest Park Avenue, smoke investigation.

9:49 p.m. — 3330 SW Salinas, medical.

9:52 p.m. — 5340 NW Cache, medical.

9:57 p.m. — 7720 NW Wyatt Lake, medical.

11:49 p.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, service call.

SUNDAY

00:59 a.m. — 804 NW 75th, medical.

1:04 a.m. — 7700 SW Lee, medical.

7:59 a.m. — 1604 SW H, medical.

8:03 a.m. — 1328 NW Taft, medical.

8:16 a.m. — 6426 NW Compass, medical.

9:08 a.m. — 1407 NW Lincoln, medical.

10:44 a.m. — 2202 SW A, medical.

11:20 a.m. — 3310 SW 11th, medical.

11:48 a.m. — 1914 NW Williams, medical.

1:17 p.m. — 1414 NW 22nd, service call.

2:47 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

