Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
SATURDAY
5:32 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical
7:09 p.m. — 636 NW Waterford, medical.
7:37 p.m. — 6744 NW Cache, medical.
8:06 p.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, medical.
8:48 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street/Southwest Park Avenue, smoke investigation.
9:49 p.m. — 3330 SW Salinas, medical.
9:52 p.m. — 5340 NW Cache, medical.
9:57 p.m. — 7720 NW Wyatt Lake, medical.
11:49 p.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, service call.
SUNDAY
00:59 a.m. — 804 NW 75th, medical.
1:04 a.m. — 7700 SW Lee, medical.
7:59 a.m. — 1604 SW H, medical.
8:03 a.m. — 1328 NW Taft, medical.
8:16 a.m. — 6426 NW Compass, medical.
9:08 a.m. — 1407 NW Lincoln, medical.
10:44 a.m. — 2202 SW A, medical.
11:20 a.m. — 3310 SW 11th, medical.
11:48 a.m. — 1914 NW Williams, medical.
1:17 p.m. — 1414 NW 22nd, service call.
2:47 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical.
