Fire reports for Jan. 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY7:23 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.7:36 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.8:14 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 35th Street, medical.9:48 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street, medical.10:21 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.10:26 p.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest Jesse L. Davenport Street, medical.10:42 p.m. — Northwest Crestwood Drive and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.11:20 p.m. — Southwest 71st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.SATURDAY12:28 a.m. — Southwest Park Place and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.12:55 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast 41st Street, medical.1:27 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.1:53 a.m. — Northeast Heritage Lane and Heritage Drive, medical.3:39 a.m. — Winners Way and East Gore Boulevard, medical.3:58 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.4:21 a.m. — Northwest Mockingbird Road and Northwest 7th Street, medical.4:23 a.m. — Southwest Atom Avenue and Southwest 45th Street, medical.5:11 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 38th Place, medical.5:25 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.7:54 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast Berkshire Way, medical.7:57 a.m. — Northeast Pioneer Boulevard and Northeast Angus Street, medical.