Fire reports for Jan. 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023

Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:

WEDNESDAY
8:00 p.m. — Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 42nd Street, medical.
8:12 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.
8:42 p.m. — Northwest 32nd Street and Northwest 34th Street, medical.
9:21 p.m. — Southwest N H Jones Avenue and Southwest 19th Street, medical.
9:21 p.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.
10:42 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Cache Road, medical.

THURSDAY
1:13 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.
3:58 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 61st Street, medical.
6:27 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 35th Street, medical.
8:00 a.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.
8:39 a.m. — Southwest Texas Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.
8:55 a.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, medical.
9:28 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.
9:41 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 13th Street, medical.
10:01 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.
10:30 a.m. — Northwest Bessie Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.
10:55 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, medical.
11:09 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:35 a.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest 45th Place, medical.