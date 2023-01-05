Fire reports for Jan. 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY7:43 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street, medical.8:28 p.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.9:21 p.m. — Northwest 21st Place and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.11:54 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest 16th Street, medical.WEDNESDAY00:11 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest 24th Street, medical.00:37 a.m. — Southeast Surrey Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.1:23 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Baltimore, medical.1:38 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.1:53 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.5:41 a.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.7:48 a.m. — Southwest Larrance Street and Southeast Wallock Street, medical.8:18 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Ferri sAvenue, medical.8:46 a.m. — Southwest 71st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.10:39 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 28th Street, medical.11:43 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest 17th street, medical.11:43 a.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest 19th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Following Northwest Ferri Savenue Emergency Address Southwest Lane Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists