Fire reports for Jan. 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023

Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:

TUESDAY

00:05 a.m. — 1300 blk SE Clover Lane, medical.
00:39 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Atom, medical alarm.
1:47 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Atom, medical.
4:12 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.
6:04 a.m. — 5800 blk NW Dearborn, medical.
6:14 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Baldwin, medical.
8:00 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.
8:16 a.m. — 3100 blk NE Colonial, medical alarm.
8:25 a.m. — 5700 blk W Gore, gas leak.
8:27 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Austin, medical.
8:28 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest I Avenue, smoke investigation.
9:10 a.m. — 400 blk NW 28th, medical.
9:13 a.m. — 7000 Cache Road, medical.
9:17 a.m. — 5200 blk Cache Road, electrical hazard.
9:50 a.m. — 2400 blk NE Meadowlark Lane, medical.
10:20 a.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.
10:27 a.m. — 4800 blk SE Tattershall Way, medical.
10:30 a.m. — 2600 blk SW Lee, medical.
12:12 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
1:08 p.m. — 1600 blk SW 9th, gas leak.
1:26 p.m. — 200 blk NW 2nd, medical.
1:28 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 46th, medical.