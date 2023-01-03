Fire reports for Jan. 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY10:02 p.m. — 700 blk SW G, medical.10:02 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Taft, medical.10:38 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Cache Road, rescue.10:57 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, public service.11:17 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Redwood Lane, medical.11:26 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.11:36 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Atlanta, public service.MONDAY12:47 a.m. — 1300 blk SW Washington, medical.1:05 a.m. — 6400 blk NW Oak, medical.1:20 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 40th, automatic fire alarm.1:56 a.m. — 5000 blk SE Abderdeen, medical.3:09 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.3:18 a.m. — 700 blk SW Arbuckle, medical.3:51 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 14th, structure fire.4:16 a.m. — 100 blk SW 20th, structure fire.5:02 a.m. — 4600 blk SW I, medical.6:13 a.m. — 7400 blk NW Baldwin, medical.6:14 a.m. — 800 blk NW 44th, medical.8:48 a.m. — 900 blk SW E, medical.8:50 a.m. — 7900 blk NW Echo, medical.9:00 a.m. — 2100 blk NW 44th, public service.9:24 a.m. — 2400 blk NW William s, medical.9:51 a.m. — 200 blk E Gore, medical.10:49 a.m. — 6700 blk Cache Road, medical.11:10 a.m. — 100 blk NW 53rd, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Cache Road Social Services Highway Lawton Fire Department Emergency Medical Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists