Fire reports for Jan. 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY6:03 p.m. — Northwet Williams Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.6:25 p.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 33rd Street, medical.6:51 p.m. — Southeast 40th Stteet and Southeast Bedford Drive, medical.7:08 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.7:09 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwet 26th Street, medical.8:35 p.m. — Southwest 49th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:45 p.m. — Southwest Chaucer Drive and Southwest 70th Street, medical.9:51 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, medical.THURSDAY00:25 a.m. — Northwest Sherwood Drive and Northwest Ashby Avenue, medical.00:32 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.00:38 a.m. — Northwest Kinyon Avenue and and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.00:50 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.2:02 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Homestead Drive, medical.5:18 a.m. — Northwest Palomino Drive and Northwest Morrocco Drive, medical.6:14 a.m. — Northwest 32nd Street and Northwest 34th Street, medical.6:16 a.m. — Northwewst Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Julie Drive, medical.6:39 a.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.8:50 a.m. — Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.9:16 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:18 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Hunter Road, medical.9:29 a.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.10:19 a.m. — Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwet McKinley, medical.10:45 a.m. — Northeast 20th Street and East Gore Boulevard, medical.11:22 a.m. — Soutwhest Crystal Hills Drive and Dead end, medical.11:21 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest 71st Street, medical.11:45 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.12:09 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18th Street, medical.12:20 p.m. — Northeast Heritage Drive and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.1:27 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.