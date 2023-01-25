Fire reports for Jan. 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY3:14 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 27th, service call.3:55 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.4:48 p.m. — 2600 blk NW Pollard, medical.5:39 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.5:42 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 42nd, medical.6:22 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.6:35 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Ozmun, medical.7:05 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 8th, structure fire.7:32 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Smith, medical.8:02 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.8:57 p.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, medical.9:37 p.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.10:04 p.m. — 1400 blk NW 14th, structure fire.11:39 p.m. — 7400 blk NW Woodland, medical.TUESDAY00:03 a.m. — 100 blk SE Camelot, medical.00:47 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.2:11 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Texas, medical.6:18 a.m. — 2900 blk NW Bell, lift assist.7:26 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Maple, medical.8:11 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, medical.8:39 a.m. — 1900 blk NW Ozmun, medical.8:49 a.m. — 2200 blk SW B, medical.9:30 a.m. — 2600 blk SW I, structure fire.10:35 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.10:50 a.m. — 4600 blk NE Columbia, medical.11:38 a.m. — 1700 blk NW 82nd, automatic fire alarm.1:39 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, automatic fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists