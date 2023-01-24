Fire reports for Jan. 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY00:14 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Taylor, medical.00:16 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.00:38 a.m. — 100 blk NW 25th, medical.3:24 a.m. — 600 blk SW 64th, lift assist.4:06 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 14th Pl., medical.4:33 a.m. — 1500 blk SW Tennessee, medical.6:37 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.9:01 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 35th, gas leak.11:05 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, medical.11:22 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 21st Place, medical.11:33 a.m. — 800 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.12:26 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Texas, automatic fire alarm.1:03 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Columbia, medical.1:35 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Kinyon, medical.2:11 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, automatic fire alarm.2:23 p.m. — 4300 blk SW Wolf Street, automatic fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists