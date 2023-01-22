Fire reports for Jan. 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SATURDAY8:45 a.m. — Northwest 59th Street and Northwest 60th Street, medical.8:51 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest McKinley Avenue, medical.9:04 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 34th Street, medical.9:56 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 25t Street, medical.10:04 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.10:45 a.m. — Northeast Heritage Drive and Northwest Flower Mound Road, medical.10:54 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.11:15 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.11:18 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.11:24 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.11:50 a.m. — Southwest Inwood Circle and Southwest Dove Creek Boulevard, medical.12:11 p.m. — Northwest 60th Street and Northwest 59th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists