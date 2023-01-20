Fire reports for Jan. 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY10:06 p.m. — Southwest 46th Street and Southwest 49th Street, medical.10:26 p.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive and Northwest 20th Street, medical.10:31 p.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.11:27 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest 19th Street, medical.THURSDAY00:30 a.m. — Northeast Euclid and Cache Road, medical.1:08 a.m. — Southwest C Avenue and Southwest D Avenue, medical.1:43 a.m. — Southeast Kincaid Avenue and Southeast Fullbright Lane, medical.1:52 a.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Northwest Keystone Drive, medical.2:03 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.2:14 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.2:41 a.m. — Northwest 8th street and Northwest 9th Street medical.4:55 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport and Southwest 16th Street, medical.5:28 a.m. — Southeast D Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, medical.6:09 a.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.7:13 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.7:27 a.m. — Northeast Quail Run Boulevard and Northeast 45th Street, medical.9:07 a.m. — Southwet A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists