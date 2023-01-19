Fire reports for Jan. 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY10:25 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:20 p.m. — SouthwestLee Boulevard and Southwest 24th Street, medical.10:41 p.m. — Southeast Kincaid Avenue and Southeast Indiana Avenue, medical.11:13 p.m. — Southwest K Avenue and Southwest K Circle, medical.11:35 p.m. — Southwest Texas Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.11:52 p.m. — Southwest 4th street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY12:28 a.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.12:37 a.m. — Northeast Pheasant Way and Northeast 45th Street, medical.12:14 a.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 49th Street, medical.1:17 a.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.2:41 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest63rd Street, medical.3:15 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 72nd Street, medical.3:50 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.4:39 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Highway Southwest Northwest Following Northeast Emergency Pheasant Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists