Fire reports for Jan. 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY8:09 p.m. — 3500 blk NE Silcott Place, public service.8:48 p.m. — 4600 blk SE Caber Circle, medical.10:05 p.m. — 5200 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.10:18 p.m. — 800 blk NW 76th, medical.11:44 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Taft, medical.TUESDAY00:20 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, medical.00:09 a.m. — 700 blk SW Sedalia, medical.4:13 a.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, medical.4:48 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.5:00 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Monroe, public service.5:22 a.m. — 4000 blk NW Ozmun, medical.5:51 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.5:59 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Austin, medical.7:38 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Logan, public service.8:11 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Cornell, medical.9:11 a.m. — 300 blk NW 4th, medical.10:26 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.10:29 a.m. — 4200 blk SE Bedford, medical.10:31 a.m. — 600 blk SW 38th, medical.11:13 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, medical.11:23 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, public service.11:34 a.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.12:22 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 19th, automatic alarm.12:31 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 46th, medical.12:48 p.m. — 6500 blk SW Lynnwood, medical.1:52 p.m. — I44 and Rogers Lane, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Lawton Fire Department Medicine Service Call Emergency Rogers Lane Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists