Fire reports for Jan. 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023

Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:

MONDAY

00:28 a.m. — 63 NW 24th, medical.
00:51 a.m. — 926 NW 20th, medical.
2:21 a.m. — 2 SW 11th, medical.
5:12 a.m. — 407 SW Summit , medical.
5:14 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
5:50 a.m. — 3105 NE Kingsbriar Circle, medical.
6:00 a.m. — 1311 SW A, medical.
7:38 a.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.
7:40 a.m. — 8802 Cache Road, medical.
8:19 a.m. — 1108 NW Dearborn, medical.
10:40 a.m. — 1501 SW A, medical.
10:49 a.m. — 1412 SW New York, medical.
11:46 a.m. — 301 SE Brighton, medical.
12:13 p.m. — 1002 SW Sheridan Road, medical.
12:19 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.
12:28 p.m. — 1804 NW 75th, medical.
12:52 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest 11th Street, medical.
1:10 p.m. — 8004 SW Powell Court, medical.
1:58 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
2:06 p.m. — 1712 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.
2:18 p.m. — 1403 NW Williams, medical.