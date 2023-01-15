Fire reports for Jan. 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SATURDAY2:51 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, medical.2:28 p.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest Laird Avenue, medical.2:18 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, service call.2:12 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 46th Street, medical.2:11 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 44th Street, medical.1:32 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 45th Place, medical alarm.12:40 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.12:40 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 46th Street, medical.12:31 p.m. — Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Northwest 75th Street, service call.11:08 a.m. — Northwest Logan Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Southwest Medicine Road Following Service Call Emergency Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists