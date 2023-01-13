Fire reports for Jan. 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY9:07 p.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest 9th Street, medical.11:01 p.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.THURSDAY12:55 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest45th Street, medical.2:35 a.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwesta Avenue, medical.3:48 a.m. — Northwest Morrocco Drive and Northwest 78th Street, medical.5:32 a.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.7:25 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.7:49 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street, medical.9:40 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 54th Street, medical.11:06 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, medical.11:07 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine Northwest Following Emergency Morrocco Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists