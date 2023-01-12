Fire reports for Jan. 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY6:39 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.7:17 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.7:32 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.7:44 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.8:32 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 61st Street, medical.9:25 p.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, medical.11:14 p.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.11:40 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Bishop Road, medical.WEDNESDAY3:22 a.m. — Northwest Lawton Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, medical.5:25 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.7:25 a.m. — Southwest Park Place and Southwest 63rd Place, medical.8:12 a.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.8:15 a.m. — Southwest McKinley Avenye and Southwest 7th Street, medical.8:28 a.m. — Northwest Logan Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.8:44 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.9:11 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Euclid Avenue, medical.10:07 a.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest 48th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Northwest Following Emergency Address Place Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists