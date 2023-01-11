Fire reports for Jan. 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY3:03 p.m. — 100 blk SE Camelot, medical.3:41 p.m. — 700 blk SW 45th, structure fire.4:02 p.m. — 4500 blk SW Lee, structure fire.4:38 p.m. — 1400 blk SW A, medical.5:19 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.5:26 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 24th, medical.5:30 p.m. — 1500 blk SW Bishop, medical.5:34 p.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Southwest A Avenue, outside fire.5:45 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 82nd, medical.5:54 p.m. — 6100 blk Cache Road, medical.6:00 p.m. — 800 blk NW 41st, medical.6:10 p.m. — 2300 blk W. Gore, medical.6:56 p.m. — 3400 blk SW Abilene, medical.7:13 p.m. — 2400 blk NW Williams, medical.7:46 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Liberty, structure fire.7:50 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 82nd, medical.8:42 p.m. — 8800 blk SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.9:55 p.m. — 1600 blk SW New York, medical.10:51 p.m. — 3900 blk NW Cheyenne, medical.TUESDAY12:53 a.m. — 2900 blk SW J, medical.3:06 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.3:31 a.m. — 100 blk SE Surrey Lane, medical.4:26 a.m. — 100 blk NW 24th, medical.5:40 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 40th, medical.5:43 a.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.6:27 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, outside fire.6:47 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 35th Place, electrical hazard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Southwest Following Address Lawton Fire Department Road Emergency Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists