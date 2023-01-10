Fire reports for Jan. 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY4:10 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Dearborn, medical.4:18 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Taft, service call.4:39 p.m. — 200 blk NW Northwood Place, medical.4:55 p.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, medical.5:28 p.m. — 1400 blk NW 15th, medical.5:36 p.m. — 6900 blk NW Eisenhower, medical alarm.7:19 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, fire alarm.8:32 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 16th, medical.8:47 p.m. — 1300 blk SW 30th, automatic fire alarm.9:09 p.m. — 500 blk SW 45th, medical.9:32 p.m. — 800 blk SW 127th, medical.9:43 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, automatic fire alarm.10:08 p.m. — 1700 blk SW F, medical alarm.10:19 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Bell, medical.10:32 p.m. — 4400 blk NW Balitmore, medical.10:35 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.11:55 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.MONDAY2:16 a.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.4:10 a.m. — 2700 blk NW 38th, structure fire.6:10 a.m. — 900 blk SW 38th, medical.7:50 a.m. — 500 blk NW 58th, medical.8:07 a.m. — 100 blk SE Camelot, service call.8:15 a.m. — 600 blk SE Lee, automatic fire alarm.8:25 a.m. — 200 blk NW 24th, medical.8:35 a.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic fire alarm.9:58 a.m. — 200 blk SW 23rd Pl, medical.10:36 a.m. — 4400 blk W Gore, medical.10:45 a.m. — 200 blk SE Lee, medical.11:43 a.m. — 2500 blk NW 82nd, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Fire Alarm Medicine Social Services Lawton Fire Department Emergency Medical Sw University Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists