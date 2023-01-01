Fire reports for Jan. 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY3:49 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 15th Street, medical.5:33 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest 4th Street, medical.6:00 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Hunter Road, medical.8:35 p.m. — Southwest Summit Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.8:46 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 9th Street, medical.9:04 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Bell medical.9:05 p.m. — Northwest Wilfred Drive and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.9:16 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 14th Street, public service.10:26 p.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest Columbia, medical.11:16 p.m. — Northwest 49th Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, public service.11:51 p.m. — Northwest 49th Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.SATURDAY00:16 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest 67th Street, medical.00:54 a.m. — Northeast Pioneer Boulevard and Northeast English Street, medical.1:09 a.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.1:20 a.m. — 3500 blk E Gore, fire alarm.1:32 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.2:41 a.m. — Southeast Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.3:33 a.m. — Southwest Chisholm Trail and Southwest Salinas Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Social Services Following Wilfred Drive Lawton Fire Department Fire Alarm Southwest Address Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists