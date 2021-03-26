Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
5:15 p.m. — 10 NW 57th, automatic alarm.
5:31 p.m. — 2506 Cache Road, electrical hazard.
5:37 p.m. — 708 SW 46th, medical.
6:06 p.m. — 2741 NW Denver, automatic alarm.
6:23 p.m. — 4512 SW Cherokee, automatic alarm.
8:20 p.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Cir., service call.
8:36 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
10:16 p.m. — 2224 NW 25th, medical.
THURSDAY
1:48 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, service call.
3:39 a.m. — 1222 NW Ozmun, medical.
4:45 a.m. — 811 NE Turtle Dove Ln., medical.
6:15 a.m. — 4027 NW Ozmun, service call.
6:47 a.m. — 5336 NW Liberty, medical.
7:43 a.m. — 205 SW 12th, medical.
8:58 a.m. — 201 SE Interstate, medical.
9:19 a.m. — 2501 NW Prentice, medical.
9:39 a.m. — 2401 Cache Road, service call.
10:36 a.m. — 3609 NW Nob Hill, medical.
11:14 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
11:51 a.m. — Northeast Carver Street and Northeast Dearborn Avenue, medical.
12:54 p.m. — 6932 SW Forest, medical.
1:50 p.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trl., medical.
3:39 p.m. — 1535 SE 45th, medical.
3:59 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.