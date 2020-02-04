Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.

SATURDAY

6:08 p.m. — 2800 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

6:37 p.m. — 4833 NW Floyd, medical.

6:37 p.m. — 2501.5 SW Wolf, medical.

6:39 p.m. — 4505 NW Cheyenne, medical.

6:53 p.m. — 1709 NW Kingsbury, medical.

8:10 p.m. — 612 SW Highland, outdoor fire.

8:26 p.m. — 811 SW 50th, medical.

8:31 p.m. — 1116 NW 75th, service call.

9:36 p.m. — 1116 SW 45th, medical.

11:08 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street/West Gore Boulevard, medical.

SUNDAY

00:12 a.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.

1:06 a.m. — 1603 NW Lincoln, medical.

1:26 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street/Southwest I Avenue, structure.

1:39 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.

4:22 a.m. — 6322 NW Taylor, medical.

5:41 a.m. — 4828 NW Williams, medical.

12:45 p.m. — 6748 NW Cache, medical.

21:15 p.m. — 610.5 NW Columbia, medical.

3:26 p.m. — 1414 NW Arlington, medical.

3:37 p.m. — 401 NW 7th, medical.

4:15 p.m. — 2107 NW 38th, medical.

5:08 p.m. — 5370 NW Cache, medical.

5:25 p.m. — 2101 SW 28th, service call.

5:38 p.m. — 2101 SW McKinley, medical.

5:41 p.m. — 1602 SW McKinley, medical.

—complied by The Constitution staff

