Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
SATURDAY
6:08 p.m. — 2800 W. Gore, automatic alarm.
6:37 p.m. — 4833 NW Floyd, medical.
6:37 p.m. — 2501.5 SW Wolf, medical.
6:39 p.m. — 4505 NW Cheyenne, medical.
6:53 p.m. — 1709 NW Kingsbury, medical.
8:10 p.m. — 612 SW Highland, outdoor fire.
8:26 p.m. — 811 SW 50th, medical.
8:31 p.m. — 1116 NW 75th, service call.
9:36 p.m. — 1116 SW 45th, medical.
11:08 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street/West Gore Boulevard, medical.
SUNDAY
00:12 a.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.
1:06 a.m. — 1603 NW Lincoln, medical.
1:26 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street/Southwest I Avenue, structure.
1:39 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.
4:22 a.m. — 6322 NW Taylor, medical.
5:41 a.m. — 4828 NW Williams, medical.
12:45 p.m. — 6748 NW Cache, medical.
21:15 p.m. — 610.5 NW Columbia, medical.
3:26 p.m. — 1414 NW Arlington, medical.
3:37 p.m. — 401 NW 7th, medical.
4:15 p.m. — 2107 NW 38th, medical.
5:08 p.m. — 5370 NW Cache, medical.
5:25 p.m. — 2101 SW 28th, service call.
5:38 p.m. — 2101 SW McKinley, medical.
5:41 p.m. — 1602 SW McKinley, medical.
—complied by The Constitution staff