Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
FRIDAY
3:57 p.m. — 6822 SW Drakestone Blvd. medical.
5:16 p.m. — 901½ SW 7th, medical.
5:29 p.m. — 4121 W. Gore, medical.
5:36 p.m. — No. 4 NE Arlington Drive, medical.
6:45 p.m. — 1905 NW Crosby Park Blvd., medical.
7:06 p.m. — 3814 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.
7:42 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
7:45 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.
8:15 p.m. — 1307 SW E, medical.
8:34 p.m. — 4021 Cache Road, medical.
8:47 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.
8:55 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and I Avenue, structure fire, under investigation.
10:36 p.m. — 141 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.
10:45 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.
11:38 p.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.
11:54 p.m. — 1105 SW 9th, medical.
SATURDAY
2:42 a.m. — 7514 SW Forest, medical.
2:46 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.
3:27 a.m. — 1203 NW 40th, medical.
4:04 a.m. — 1201 Cache Road, medical.
5:50 a.m. — 1316 NW Baldwin, medical.
7:26 a.m. — 514 NW Glendale Drive, medical.
8:20 a.m. — 7705 SW Marshall Drive, medical.
9:29 a.m. — 413 SW Jefferson, medical.
9:34 a.m. — 1816 Fort Sill Blvd., medical.
9:43 a.m. — 803 NW Arlington, medical.
10:14 a.m. — 306 NW 31st, service call.
10:28 a.m. — 4625 W. Gore, medical.
12:57 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Washington Avenue, outdoor fire.
1:11 p.m. — 200 SW C, natural gas leak.
1:26 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and I Avenue, service call.
