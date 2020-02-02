Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.

FRIDAY

3:57 p.m. — 6822 SW Drakestone Blvd. medical.

5:16 p.m. — 901½ SW 7th, medical.

5:29 p.m. — 4121 W. Gore, medical.

5:36 p.m. — No. 4 NE Arlington Drive, medical.

6:45 p.m. — 1905 NW Crosby Park Blvd., medical.

7:06 p.m. — 3814 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

7:42 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

7:45 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.

8:15 p.m. — 1307 SW E, medical.

8:34 p.m. — 4021 Cache Road, medical.

8:47 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.

8:55 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and I Avenue, structure fire, under investigation.

10:36 p.m. — 141 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.

10:45 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.

11:38 p.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

11:54 p.m. — 1105 SW 9th, medical.

SATURDAY

2:42 a.m. — 7514 SW Forest, medical.

2:46 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.

3:27 a.m. — 1203 NW 40th, medical.

4:04 a.m. — 1201 Cache Road, medical.

5:50 a.m. — 1316 NW Baldwin, medical.

7:26 a.m. — 514 NW Glendale Drive, medical.

8:20 a.m. — 7705 SW Marshall Drive, medical.

9:29 a.m. — 413 SW Jefferson, medical.

9:34 a.m. — 1816 Fort Sill Blvd., medical.

9:43 a.m. — 803 NW Arlington, medical.

10:14 a.m. — 306 NW 31st, service call.

10:28 a.m. — 4625 W. Gore, medical.

12:57 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Washington Avenue, outdoor fire.

1:11 p.m. — 200 SW C, natural gas leak.

1:26 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and I Avenue, service call.

Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.

