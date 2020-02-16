Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
12:38 a.m. — 2323 E. Gore, medical.
12:57 a.m. — 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.
1:06 a.m. — 4605 SW Cherokee, medical.
1:52 a.m. — 116 NE Fullerton, medical.
1:53 a.m. — 516 NE Cimarron Circle, medical.
2:26 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.
3:03 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and H Avenue, service call.
4:03 a.m. — 4321 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
6:06 a.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, medical.
11:40 a.m. — 406 NW 30th, medical.
11:46 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road, medical.
12:03 p.m. — 5810 NW Kinyon, medical.
12:15 p.m. — 1018 SE Alta Lane, medical.
12:39 p.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.
12:44 p.m. — 3144 Cache Road, medical.
12:51 p.m. — 4223 SW Summit, medical.
1:20 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
1:50 p.m. — 7620 NW Baldwin, service call.
2:09 p.m. — 815 SW Summit, medical.
2:35 p.m. — 2512 SW H, service call.
2:39 p.m. — 103 SW 69th, service call.
—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff