Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:17 p.m. — 1309 NW Ash, medical.
3:44 p.m. — 1507 NW Columbia, medical.
4:27 p.m. — 315 SW Washington, medical.
5:38 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.
7:08 p.m. — 814 NW Columbia, medical.
7:16 p.m. — 1716.5 NW Bell, medical.
7:56 p.m. — 1212 SW Wisconsin, medical.
7:57 p.m. — 4627 NW Lindy, service call.
8:14 p.m. — 9001 SW Neal, medical.
10:25 p.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, medical.
11:33 p.m. — 622 SW 26th Pl., medical.
11:54 p.m. — 2627 NW 78th, medical.
MONDAY
1:39 a.m. — 4803 NW Lindy, medical.
3:05 a.m. — 5419 SW Trevor Cir., medical.
3:37 a.m. — 1816 NW Arlington, medical.
5:16 a.m. — 1401 SW A, medical.
7:55 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.
8:51 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Euclid, medical.
9:29 a.m. — 4010 NW Oak, automatic alarm.
10:13 a.m. — 5340 NW Cache, automatic alarm.
10:33 a.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.
11:29 a.m. — 4323 NW Santa Fe, service call.
2:10 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.
2:34 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.
2:36 p.m. — 2512 SW H, service call.
2:38 p.m. — 1708 NW Irwin, smoke investigation.
2:48 p.m. — 512 SW H, medical.
—Complied by The Constitution staff