Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

9:06 p.m. — 315 SW 5th, medical.

9:19 p.m — 2212 NW Walding, medical.

10:35 p.m. — 1129 NW Ozmun, medical.

10:42 p.m. — 2317 NE 36th, medical.

11:35 p.m. — 1701½ NW Kingsbury, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:34 a.m. — 414 NW 53rd, medical.

6:55 a.m. — 3816 NW Columbia, medical.

7:29 a.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, medical.

7:55 a.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, medical.

8:08 a.m. — 1820 NW 52nd, medical.

10:16 a.m. — 2403 NW 13th, medical.

10:34 a.m. — 2636 Cache Road, structure fire, under investigation.

10:44 a.m — 1114 NW Kingsbury, smoke investigation.

11:41 a.m. — 1615 SW Washington, medical.

12:52 p.m. — 5002 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

1:06 p.m. — 4008 Cache Road, medical.

1:51 p.m. — 4025 NW Lindy, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

