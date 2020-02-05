Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
MONDAY
6:50 p.m. — South 11th Street and H Avenue, medical.
7:30 p.m. — 7301 W. Lee, medical.
7:38 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.
7:51 p.m. — 1707 NW Andrews, service call.
10:11 p.m. — 510 NW Euclid, medical.
10:52 p.m. — 1413 NW Wiliams, medical.
11:48 p.m. — 1910 SW 44th, odor investigation.
11:52 p.m. — No. 7 NW 59th, service call.
11:58 p.m. — Southwest 15th street and A Avenue, medical.
TUESDAY
3:07 a.m. — 1404 NW Taylor, medical.
7:21 a.m. — 4621 NE Dearborn, medical.
7:41 a.m. — 35 NW 25th, medical.
8:28 a.m. — 6432 NW Arrowhead Drive, medical.
8:30 a.m. — 5202 W. Gore, medical.
8:55 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.
9:42 a.m. — 2011 SW C, medical.
10:16 a.m. — 3414 Cache Road, medical.
10:58 a.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.
11:16 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, service call.
11:33 a.m. — 3814 NW Meadowbrook Drive, service call.
12:32 p.m. — 4707 NW Cheryl Blvd. medical.
1:16 p.m. — 4612 NE Dearborn, medical.
1:19 p.m. — 2603 NW Lake Ridge Drive, service call.
1:41 p.m. — 2608 NW Lake Front Drive, automatic alarm
1:43 p.m. — 1818 W. Gore, outdoor fire.
1:58 p.m. — 203 SW Bishop, automatic alarm.