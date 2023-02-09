Fire reports for Feb. 9 2023 Feb 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY6:05 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.6:25 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 34th Street, medical.7:55 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.7:55 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and Northeast Euclid Avenue, medical.9:05 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, medical.10:17 p.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, medical.11:13 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Surrey Lane, medical.WEDNESDAY1:09 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 34th Street, medical.5:38 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.6:04 a.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 76th Street, medical.6:45 a.m. — Northwest Kinyon Avenue and Northwest 31st Street, medical.6:51 a.m. — Southeast Clover Lane and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.7:21 a.m. — Northwest 38th Place and Northwest 37th Street, medical.7:44 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.7:51 a.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast 45th Street, medical.8:20 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Dr., medical.8:20 a.m. — Southeast Ellsworth Avenue and Southeast Fullbright Lane, medical.8:54 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Wilfred Drive, medical.9:26 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.9:48 a.m. — Northwest Parkwood Circle and Northwest Woodland Drive, medical.10:09 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.10:14 a.m. — Timber Creek Loop and Beechnut Lane, medical.10:16 a.m. — Southeast Brown Avenue and Southeast 47th Street, medical.11:17 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.11:26 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.11:50 a.m. — Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Euclid Avenue, medical.12:02 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 51st Street, medical.12:41 p.m. — Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.1:28 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 45th Street, medical.1:47 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Medicine Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists